PKR to contest 18 state seats in Pahang, 80% new faces

TEMERLOH: PKR will contest 18 state seats in Pahang in the 15th general election (GE15), with 80 per cent of the candidates being new faces.

Pahang PKR chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said among them are Manolan Mohamad, a former Senator representing the Orang Asli community, in Kemayan, former Permodalan Negeri Selangor Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Omar (Sungai Lembing) and former Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) principal assistant director Mohd Afandi Abd Rani (Luit).

Kuantan deputy division chief Sim Chon Siang will be defending the Teruntum seat, while Semambu incumbent assemblyman Lee Chean Chung’s special officer Chan Chun Kuang will now contest the seat.

Lee has been picked by the party to contest the Petaling Jaya parliamentary seat.

“We are fielding candidates of various backgrounds such as professionals, community activists and former civil servants who all are more than capable of providing competition. We are aware of the challenges, especially in seats involving Barisan Nasional (BN).

“It may be daunting, but never impossible when looking back at our wafer-thin majority win in Chini in 1999 which was a BN stronghold then,” he told a media conference here today.

Amirudin said four state seats in Pahang were deemed as ‘winnable’ but declined to name them.

PKR now has two state seats in Pahang, namely Teruntum and Semambu, while BN has 25, PAS (8) and DAP (7).

Nominations will be held tomorrow (Nov 5) and polling has been fixed for Nov 19.

Following is the list of PKR state seat candidates in Pahang who will be contesting under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner.

N02 Jelai - Ismail Mohd Hussin

N04 Cheka - Associate Professor Dr Rasid Muhamad

N05 Benta - Rizal Jamin

N06 Batu Talam - Shahuddin Abdul Rahman

N10 Damak - Mohamad Rafly Mohd Satar

N13 Semambu - Chan Chun Kuang

N14 Teruntum - Sim Chon Siang

N16 Inderapura - Fakhrul Anuar Zulkawi

N17 Sungai Lembing - Datuk Seri Ahmad Omar

N19 Panching - Haslindalina (repeat: Haslindalina) Hashim

N23 Chini - Mohamad Yazid Che Mat

N24 Luit - Mohd Afandi Abd Rani

N25 Kuala Sentul - Amran Tahir

N27 Jenderak - Mohamad Hafez Harun

N31 Lanchang - Rosli Ismail @Ahmad

N39 Kemayan - Manolan Mohamad

N40 Bukit Ibam - Barirah (repeat: Barirah) Mohd Mokhtar

N41 Muadzam Shah - Norlaily Forizad

-Bernama