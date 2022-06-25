Plan to extend Pangkor Airport runway needs in-depth study: MB

LENGGONG: A detailed study needs to be conducted before the plan to extend the Pangkor Airport runway can be executed in a bid to attract more tourists to the resort island, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix).

He said the State Economic Planning Unit, the Economic Planning Unit and the Transport Ministry should be involved in the study to look into the financial aspect of the project.

“The Pangkor Airport is a relatively old airport with a short runway that is not suitable for large planes to land.

“If we want to extend the runway, it will affect the hills and needs to be done through the sea which will require high costs, depending on the financial capability of the government,” he told reporters after officiating at the Lenggong edition of 24-Hour Rogaining Championship here today.

A total of 300 participants, including from Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia, are taking part in the three-day programme until tomorrow, involving a 150-kilometre run.

The Pangkor Airport resumed operations early this year, after not being used for eight years.

Prior to this, Pangkor assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) had informed the state government of plans to extend the runway from 732 metres to 1.5 kilometres, to allow planes that could carry up to 70 passengers to land.-Bernama