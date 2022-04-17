PLANMalaysia targets 125 cities to achieve 'Happy City' status in 2025

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) targets 125 cities to score over 80 per cent so as to be categorised as ‘Happy Cities’ in the Happiness Index 2025.

Its director-general, Dr Alias Rameli said to achieve that objective, the government through the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), had been emphasising on boosting well-being which encompassed the healthcare system aspects, tackling poverty comprehensively, building affordable quality homes, increasing economic activities, promoting an active lifestyle and strengthening unity.

“However, we very much need the cooperation of the state governments to ensure that the 14 aspects of happiness which are indicators in the index can be attained and benefit the local residents.

“The real efforts are at the state-government and local government levels as we understand that it depends on the financial allocations, which may involve some constraints. We will continue to assist the local authorities in gauging the level of people’s well-being in the Malaysia Liveability Index (iDAM) framework.”

He said this to reporters after handing out the Anugerah Bandar Bahagia 2021 PBT Terengganu to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, here, today.

The four local authorities which scored over 80 per cent in the PBT 2021 Happiness Index are Kuala Terengganu, Dungun, Marang and Setiu.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri said the state government would ensure that the state's three other local councils could achieve for Kemaman, Besut and Hulu Terengganu, respectively, the ‘Happy City’ status in the evaluation index for 2022.

“I believe that all efforts are being undertaken by the local authorities to speed up and raise the quality of services for the people towards greater efficiency so that all problems can be resolved fast and to the satisfaction of the people.

“We shall strive to meet all the criteria set for the Happiness Index evaluation. Among the efforts undertaken are the digitalisation process and wider use of the Internet so that the scope of services for the people can be widened,“ he added.-Bernama