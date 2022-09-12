Plant-based diet helps to ‘save mankind’

KUALA LUMPUR: The adoption of plant-based diets is gaining popularity as it is seen as a key solution to the global food security problem, said Berjaya Group chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

He said a plant-based diet is a long-term initiative that can be adopted by anyone to save mankind and Mother Earth.

“Global warming is a real concern, and it is good to know more people are aware and moving towards preserving Mother Nature.”

Tan added that Malaysia used to be affected by haze in July but now, due to global warming and weather changes, there are floods and unpredictable weather.

Tan, who is vegetarian, said the change in his diet has improved many aspects of his life.

“I became a vegetarian seven years ago. I was surprised that there was almost an immediate change after I completed my first full vegetarian weekend.

“I decided from then on to continue being a vegetarian,” he said, adding that he felt healthier physically and mentally and he is also spiritually better.

When asked if vegetarian or plant-based diets were more expensive, Tan said his experience proved that plant-based diets are cheaper and better for health.

“Local dishes can be plant-based too. Berjaya Cafe at Berjaya Times Square serves Penang laksa, curry laksa, rendang, nasi lemak and many other local dishes that are plant-based.”

Tan said Berjaya Cafe is possibly the only four to five-star hotel cafe that serves a fully plant-based menu at reasonable prices.

“If done well, plant-based diets taste good and may be better than animal-based dishes. They are affordable too.”

He also shared a disturbing experience he had when he was applying to be a brand franchise owner of a fast-food chain farm.

“It was very disturbing to watch cattle shed tears right before being slaughtered. But at the time, I was young and was focused on making money, Now, I know better.”

He said he would never forget the experience. Now that he is a vegetarian, he feels at peace knowing that no animal had to die for him to enjoy his meals.

Tan was speaking at ProVeg’s launch of the “Food Innovation Challenge 2021” at the weekend.

ProVeg, an international food awareness organisation, aims to transform the global food system by replacing conventional animal-based products with plant-based and cultured alternatives.

To promote plant-based diets, ProVeg believes it is imperative to nurture the innovation skills of young talents and raise awareness of the benefits of plant-based diets through the challenge involving university students.

A cash reward of up to US$10,000 (RM45,000) is up for grabs, plus a chance for the innovation to be signed on by manufacturers in the market.

The challenge is to accelerate the introduction of plant-based food innovation and to encourage students, the public, food producers, government bodies and investors to embrace vegetarianism.

ProVeg Asia managing director Shirley Lu said Asia presents the largest opportunity for plant-based diets, with such a wide variety of ingredients available.

For details and to register for the challenge, students may visit https://food-innovation-challenge.proveg.com