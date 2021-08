PETALING JAYA: In a move to help those severely impacted by Covid-19, two university mates set up Waymaker, a support platform that connects those in need of assistance with those who can help.

Set up in April last year, Waymaker was founded by Arun Kumar, 33, and his friend Richard Easupatham, 32.

The idea for the platform was born in 2018 when Arun discussed with Richard his vision of leveraging technology to support sustainable communities. Drawing on their own backgrounds in engineering and social work, they were immediately drawn to the concept.

In 2019, another friend having the same vision, Jess, joined the team and the three of them had many brainstorming sessions over the following few months, but nothing materialised.

“When the lockdown began in March last year, social needs emerged as the country began to face economic difficulties in April. This was when Waymaker came to be,” Arun told theSun.

In October the same year, a beta version of the platform was released after many discussions, surveys and extensive research into the platform’s architecture. Following that were onboarding activities, with emphasis on obtaining user feedback. “On Feb 14 this year, www.waymaker.works went live after months of hard effort,” Arun said.

He added that seven years ago, he used to work full-time in the social works space, during which he was actively involved in reaching out to youth communities in schools and colleges.

“One of the schools I visited weekly was in Port Klang. The students there were from very challenging backgrounds.”

A teacher from the school called him up one day, requesting some clothes for the children.

“I reached out to an NGO which I knew well for help. They took me to a room where there were bags and bags of good clothes. It didn’t hit me then, but later I realised that we typically think that the main challenge in social work is we don’t have enough items to meet demand. But the reality was that there was enough supply – there were bags of clothes. What was missing was actually the supply chain,” he said.

The trio identified crucial elements that would go into establishing how Waymaker would function, by conducting research and polls and talking to a large number of people.

They found that those who are able and willing to assist would like to have an option to select the requests they respond to. In addition, not everyone who requires assistance feels comfortable asking for aid in public or on social media, especially when providing a person’s gender, age, ethnicity or faith.

“In a nutshell, Waymaker was built on the basic idea of selective requests (select who sees your requests) and a response option (respond if you choose). Imagine two people from two different walks of life uniting. Since our debut, we’ve seen it happen numerous times on Waymaker,” he said.

The team has now grown to a total of nine members, all of whom have full-time jobs.

For details, visit http://www.waymaker.works.