Play active role as independent critic, media urged

KUALA LUMPUR: The press should play an active role as an independent critic and formulator of public opinion, said former Media Prima chairman Tan Sri Johan Jaafar.

“It is about time the press unshackled itself from the burden of political sponsorship, subsidy and patronage. A journalist is not defined by his or her kesetian ( loyalty ) but by their professionalism,” Johan, a veteran newsman, said in a speech during the launch of R. Nadeswaran’s latest book called Scandals and Scoundrels: A collection of essays on 1MDB and related issues.

The launch was held at the Royal Selangor Club yesterday.

Johan said media practitioners need to regain the trust of the people.

“Social media is there to compete with them. Thus, we need to ensure the public that we can provide

them with real, quality, objective

and balanced news, especially

during elections.”

In the book, which has a collection of 44 essays, Nadeswaran, in a chapter of his book titled Taking Pride in My Roots as an Estate Boy, noted that his father was an estate conductor, and had worked hard with utmost honesty and integrity, which influenced him in his career as a courageous journalist.

Nadeswaran was also a member of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Advisory Board and had been with theSun for 17 years.