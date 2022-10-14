Play against Kedah like it is a cup final: TFC coach

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) are gunning for a victory over Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA) in their last Super League match at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar tomorrow for one simple reason: a place in next season’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

Right now, three teams - Sabah FC, TFC and Negeri Sembilan FC - are still in the running to finish second and third behind nine-time champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Currently, Sabah are second with 42 points, followed by TFC and Negeri Sembilan, who are both on 41 points.

The teams who finish second and third will qualify for the AFC Cup, thus TFC’s determination to end the season on a winning note.

TFC head coach Nafuzi Zain (pix) said he is aware of the tough task that awaits his men when they travel to Alor Setar tomorrow.

“Of course, I am expecting a tough time from Kedah tomorrow. They will surely be doing their best to win in front of their own fans.

“Kedah have some very good players, like Fayadh Zulkifli, Ronald Ngah Wanja and Mahmoud Mardi and they will be a threat to our backline,” he said when met after their training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex today.

He also warned his men not to take their final Super League match for granted just because they are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

“All the hard work we have put in from the start of the season will come down to tomorrow’s match against Kedah as it will determine whether or not we get to play in the AFC Cup next season. So, let’s not waste this opportunity. Play like it is a Cup final,” he said.

He also said that he would not make too many changes to his team for the match against Kedah.

“Even if I do, I might make one or two changes just to give others a chance to get some playing time,” he said, adding that all his players are free from injuries and bookings.-Bernama