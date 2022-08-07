Players rise to challenge at ninth leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: The field rose to the challenge at the beautiful but tricky Permaipura Golf & Country Club course in Bedong, Kedah yesterday.

Despite being relatively short with the layout measuring 5,996 metres, the course presented a good challenge during the 9th Qualifying Round of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS).

With water in play at most of the holes and contoured greens in this Ted Parslow-designed course at the foothills of Gunung Jerai, good course requirement is needed to return a reasonable score.

In Medal A, Muhammad Irfan Harraz (Hcp 1) brought on his top game to return with a score of 34-37 for a nett total of 71 to emerge champion.

Second and third placings were decided on countback after Rajasuriyaa (Hcp 4) and Muhammad Azahari Amir (Hcp 4) both scored 38-33 for a 71 nett total.

Medal B saw Abu Aziz Ismail (Hcp 9) being a clear winner after returning 30-33 for a nett score of 67. Anuar Yaacon (Hcp 9) took second spot with 67 while Datuk Khairil Azizi Azmy (Hcp 10) settled for third placing with 67 too.

The Medal C, D and E were won by Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain (Hcp 12), Nazri Hamid (Hcp 17) and Suhairi Mustaffa (Hcp 21) respectively.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

So far, no golfer has struck an ace in PNAGS 2022 to claim the hole -in-one prize. ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.