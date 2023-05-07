Plenitude Berhad unveils Magnolia show houses in Idyllic Impian Hills

JOHOR: Plenitude Berhad will unveil show houses for its latest development, Magnolia, located in the brand-new township of Impian Hills in Ulu Tiram, Johor. The public can view the houses on Saturday (July 8).

These show houses will provide the homeowners or prospective buyers with a first-hand experience of the property.

The development is just minutes away from Taman Desa Tebrau, and it is also conveniently accessible to the Senai-Desaru Expressway, Pasir

Gudang, and Tebrau Highway.

Magnolia is the first phase of development in this new township, comprising a total of 143 double-storey terrace houses. Homebuyers have the option of choosing between Type A and Type B layouts, both of which provide an open plan design with a combined living room, dining area, and kitchen, and a total of four bedrooms, which allows for a variety of interior design options, including a practical master

bedroom suite layout that can be customised. Both layouts have a built-up area of 1,698sf and 2,216sf respectively, with prices starting at RM453,600.

The development has had a take up rate of 98% since its launch. This is a clear indication that there is a strong demand for quality homes in this area, which reflects as a positive sign for the Johor property market, and it is likely to boost demand in the region. Additionally, future phases, including commercial development, are in the works, with 13% of the development area being reserved for open parks, orchards, public amenities, and infrastructure.

“Plenitude Berhad is excited to unveil the show houses for Magnolia, a new freehold double-storey terrace development in Impian Hills, Ulu Tiram, Johor. We invite everyone to join us at our launch event to explore the show houses and to learn more about our vision for this thriving new community. We welcome all new homeowners to the neighbourhood and look forward to enjoying many planned activities together as a community,” said Plenitude Berhad’s CEO Lee Wee Kee.

Apart from Magnolia, Plenitude Berhad also announced that Phase Two of the development will be launched in Q3 2023 within the same township, offering prospective homebuyers more options.