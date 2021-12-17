Plight of actor Johan Abdullah gets MAINS' attention

SEREMBAN: The hardship faced by New Zealand-born actor Johan Abdullah, 73, who is currently suffering from Parkinson's disease and hemiplegia following a stroke, has caught the attention of the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS).

MAINS via a post on its Facebook page said Johan who often played the role of a British military officer or individual of English descent in local dramas and films would be given medical and financial assistance on a monthly basis to ease his burden.

“MAINS officers visited Johan, his wife Sarepah Meriam Aboo, 48 and their two children aged five and 10, at their rented house in Taman Mantau Indah 2 here yesterday, to get the latest information on his needs and provide him some cash assistance,“ according to the post.

Meanwhile, Johan said he had no fixed income and the couple only depended on the rental from Seripah Meriam's house and the help of his neighbours and children from their previous marriages.

“I am grateful to MAINS as they had eased our burden. Thank you, the aid and services had been a blessing,“ said Johan who is receiving monthly treatment at Tuanku Jaa'far Hospital.

Johan added that even though he had not appeared on television for a long time, there were still many artiste friends especially veteran actors, who still contact him to ask how he was doing and to offer assistance.

Johan who started his acting career in 1976 when he was 28 had starred in several films and dramas including 29 February, Fenomena and Lieutenant Adnan.-Bernama