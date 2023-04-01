Plumber charged with attempted murder of woman

GEORGE TOWN: A plumber was charged in the Sessions Court here today with attempting to murder a woman last month.

Chan Ping Khoon, 32, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Mazdi Abdul Halim.

He was accused of attempting to murder Tan Li Sia, 38, at a business premises at Jalan Jelutong near here at 7.22 pm on Dec 24.

The charge, under Section 307 (1) of the Penal Code, provides a maximum jail term of 20 years upon conviction.

Mazdi did not allow bail and set Feb 7 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan prosecuted while Chan was unrepresented.

On Dec 30, the media reported that a woman was badly injured in the face after being hit by a man who robbed her of RM2,000 at her shop selling water filters here.-Bernama