PLUS activates diversion at Juru interchange

BUKIT MERTAJAM: PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) will activate a traffic diversion from the exit route towards Juru-Bukit Mertajam at the south-bound Juru Interchange here for all vehicles from June 21 to July 29.

PLUS, in a statement today, said the diversion would be in force from midnight on Tuesday until 11 pm on July 29 to enable upgrading work of the existing drainage system capacity to be carried out in stages.

“From time to time, PLUS always implements various efforts to boost the level of safety and comfort of highway users along the network of highways it operates.

“One of the initiatives being carried out is upgrading the capacity of the existing drainage system which is included in the Flood Mitigation Plan adjacent to our operating highway, so we activate the traffic diversion,” said the statement.

It advised motorists using the route to plan their journey and obtain the latest traffic information through the PLUS Application.

The public is also advised to drive with caution, observe the speed limit and follow instructions on traffic signs when passing through the area.-Bernama