PLUS advises users to enter highway before 10am, adhere to travel schedule

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has advised motorists from Klang Valley returning to their home towns far away on April 29 to May 2 for the Aidilfitri celebration to enter the highway before 10 am.

PLUS chief operating officer, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said PLUS is calling on the people to comply with the ‘Balik Kampung and Pulang Ke Bandar’ Travel Time Advisory (TTA) on April 29 to May 2 2022 and plan their journey to avoid traffic congestion.

“As this is the first time after two years of Movement Control Order (MCO) that Malaysians are allowed to return to their home villages to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, we expect about two million vehicles which is an increase of 25 per cent compared to 1.6 million vehicles a day using our highways currently.

“In view of this, do expect congestion and possibly prolonged duration for your travel. So we urge and advise highway customers to abide by the TTA issued to plan journeys back to their hometowns and to return to the city.

“Highway users heading to faraway destinations such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (North) and Johor, are advised to enter the highway earlier which is before 10 am. Those heading to nearer locations or states are advised to enter the highway before 1 pm,” he said in a statement today.

According to Zakaria, based on a study by PLUS, it was found that for the return journey to Klang Valley, highway customers can expect long journeys if they choose not to adhere to the TTA.

“This is based on the festive season travelling pattern simulation for motorists coming from the north to Klang Valley, and they are expected to experience journeys of up to 10 hours or two times longer than the average journey if they enter the highway after 9 am.

“Meanwhile, the journey from the south to Klang Valley is expected to take more than seven hours or twice the duration compared to the average journey if they enter the highway after 9 am,” he cautioned.

The TTA issued by PLUS for highway journeys from April 29 to May 9 is also aimed at distributing traffic and avoid congestion from entering the highways, stopping at toll plazas and rest areas simultaneously.

“The TTA is designed to prevent traffic heading towards further destinations from converging with those heading to nearer places. By adhering to the TTA, it would make a positive difference to one’s travelling experience,” he said.

He added that apart from the TTA schedule, highway customers are also urged to use PLUS application, Waze or Google Map to obtain a better travel plan.

Motorists can obtain the latest traffic information via Twitter@PLUSTrafik, PLUS application, PLUSLine 1800-88-0000, Chatbot PUTRI, electronic message signs (VMS) at selected locations as well as follow the traffic report via leading national radio broadcast.

PLUS also advises customers to adhere to traffic regulations and drive carefully while ensuring their vehicles are in good condition so as to reach their destinations safely to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with beloved families.-Bernama