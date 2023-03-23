PLUS to conduct open toll payment system trial run at Penang Bridge, BKE in Sept

GEORGE TOWN: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will conduct a trial run for the implementation of its open toll payment system using credit and debit cards at the Penang Bridge and Butterworth-Kulim Expressway in September.

Through the open toll payment system, motorists can use credit and debit cards to pay toll charges once the system is fully operational in September.

PLUS chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said they will work with the Malaysia Highway Authority (LLM) to implement the system.

“PLUS welcome the statement by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi about the implementation of the open toll payment system, especially allowing motorists to use debit and credit cards on several highways, including the Penang Bridge.

“We are currently preparing to have a trial run of the system where motorists can use the debit and credit cards at the Radia Frequency Identification (RFID) lanes, as well as use the e-wallet Touch ‘n Go at the Penang Bridge,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He added that a similar trial run will be carried out to test the system at the BKE toll plaza in Kubang Semang as PLUS are always finding ways to provide a more conducive toll payment system for motorists.

Nanta Linggi had said the open toll payment system will begin in September at the Sungai Besi Expressway, the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (DUKE), the New Pantai Expressway (NPE), the Guthrie Corridor Expressway and the Penang Bridge. -Bernama