PLUS to explore new technologies from 2023 as it transitions towards RFID adoption

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Bhd will continue to gather data and make further refinements and explore potential integration with new emerging technologies from 2023 and beyond as it transitions towards RFID adoption.

The highway toll operator said it also looks forward to seeing the introduction of RFID for heavy vehicles such as lorries and buses.

“The year 2022 will continue to be a year for data collection via AI machine-learning, system enhancement, and fine-tuning to make the journey experience even smoother,” it said in a statement.

Since the RFID launch, the company said it has used and applied the best global industry practices and equipment.

“All our gantry-mounted readers conform to the ISO IEC180000-6C certification requirements.

“The implementation of the automated number plate recognition technology and our toll validation centre support complement RFID and takes us towards multi-lane free-flow (MLFF),” it added.

The company also emphasised that the RFID tag retail price is not decided or levied by PLUS in any way; that is the sole discretion of Touch ‘n Go, who is the owner of the payment gateway products including the Touch ‘n Go card and SmartTAG device.

“The remit for PLUS is the installation, system integration and operation of the gantry-mounted readers at the toll plazas, while maintaining the ISO IEC180000-6C standard,” it disclosed.

RFID is an additional choice for highway toll payment.

The toll plazas already have Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG and now a third convenient option, RFID is available for all to choose from.

“It offers the customers the freedom to choose whichever lane is most free-flowing to maximize their toll payment convenience,” PLUS said. “There are 24 Fitment Centres along PLUS highways which are part of over 60 Touch ‘n Go RFID Fitment Centres nationwide.” -Bernama