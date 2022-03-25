PM: 2021 crime index down

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is able to maintain its momentum of excellence in reducing the country’s crime index, hence proving the credibility of the force in maintaining peace in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said although almost the entire force was deployed for “Op Covid-19” duties, PDRM remained committed to balancing its priority service in fighting crime and maintaining harmony and peace in the country.

He said the crime index for 2021 showed a decrease of 52,974 cases compared to 65,623 cases in 2020.

The crime index for the first two months of this year also dropped to 8,484 cases compared to 9,773 cases during the corresponding period last year, he added.

“The government would like to thank the PDRM members who are willing to put aside their self-interest, work under the hot sun and be soaked in the rain, as well as expose themselves to the risk of infection and disaster,“ he said when addressing the 215th Police Day Anniversary at the Police Training Center (Pulapol) here today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Ismail Sabri also expressed his appreciation to PDRM members as frontliners who helped to ease the burden of the Malaysian Family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the country entering the transition to endemic phase from April 1, the prime minister called for public cooperation by complying with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as wearing the face mask.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the government was aware that the task of the police in dealing with criminal cases was becoming more complex, especially with the existence of technology and various social media applications being misused for criminal acts.

This demands the PDRM to deal with it firmly, strategically and effectively to ensure national security and public order were preserved, he added.

Ismail Sabri said the government was aware of the need for PDRM to increase its capacity in facing and combating crime, but the burden should not be placed on the shoulders of the security forces alone.

“I call on the Malaysian Family to work together with the PDRM to reduce crime and combat any actions that could threaten the country’s sovereignty and public order,“ he added.-Bernama