PM agrees in principle to give equal allocation to opposition MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he agreed in principle to give an equal allocation to opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) as received by the government MPs.

However, it should start with a discussion by both parties to discuss the best method besides finding a common point of understanding.

“If there’s an understanding, it can work...I now propose that we discuss this and find the best method to do it. In principle, I have no objection to giving equal allocation to the opposition as received by the government MPs.

“The discussion process has yet to take place, but we already have hostile remarks. So let’s start the process, I will assign the Chief Whip and the relevant ministers to discuss and finalise it. The faster the better. If they get it done by tomorrow, we will approve it the next day!”

He said this in reply to Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) who wanted to know the allocation for MPs to help flood victims in their respective constituencies, during the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that during the administration of Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister, the opposition MPs did not receive such an allocation.

“But it’s okay. As we are now upholding the MADANI concept, we have to be fair,” he said.

Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during his administration, has also held discussions with Pakatan Harapan through several engagement sessions, Anwar said.

The issue of equal allocation for the MPs has been a hot topic of discussion at the Dewan Rakyat of late.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin also proposed that the government allocate at least RM300,000 for every MP, including from the opposition, to enable them to channel aid and assistance to flood victims in their respective constituencies. -Bernama