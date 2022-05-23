PM: AP for wheat imports abolished

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) today announced that the approved permit (AP) requirement to import wheat into the country has been abolished.

He said this decision was reached at the Cabinet meeting chaired by him to discuss cost of living and food supply issues.

“All ministries are also asked to list APs for other items that can be abolished to protect the interest of Malaysian Family consumers,“ he said in a statement.

Last week, the government announced that it had agreed not to impose with immediate effect, the AP requirement to import foodstuffs to ensure sufficient food supply in the country.

The prime minister today also announced the abolition of the AP for chicken, including whole chicken and chicken parts to allow importers to provide more sources of supply and simplify the subsidy claim process by poultry producers.-Bernama