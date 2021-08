KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The vehicle carrying the Prime Minister was seen entering the main gate of the palace at 10.53 am.

Earlier at 9.30 am, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun was also seen entering Gate 2 of Istana Negara. -Bernama