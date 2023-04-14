PM arrives in Penang for working visit

GEORGE TOWN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today to begin a one-day working visit to Penang and Kedah

The prime minister arrived in a special aircraft at the Penang International Airport at 10.30 am and was greeted on arrival by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and other state dignitaries.

Anwar is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak before going to Bukit Mertajam for the launch of the Kampung Mengkuang Titi Mosque Development and then to Jarak Atas Mosque in Tasek Gelugor to perform the Friday prayer.

After that, the prime minister is scheduled to go to the Penang branch Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) where he is scheduled to deliver a keynote address to federal and state civil servants, as well as to attend a briefing by the Penang government and the Penang Bumiputera Development Council (MPBPP) meeting.

The prime minister is then scheduled to attend a breaking of fast organised by the Home Ministry at Sekolah Latihan Asas Kepolisan (SLAK) in Sungai Petani, Kedah and then to perform the Isyak and Tarawih prayer at the Ibadurrahman Mosque, Kepala Batas, in Penang before returning to Kuala Lumpur. -Bernama