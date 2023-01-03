PM arrives in Philippines for two-day official visit

MANILA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today for a two-day official visit to the Philippines.

Anwar was accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for his fifth official visit to ASEAN countries since being appointed as the prime minister late last year.

The special aircraft carrying the prime minister and his wife landed at Villamor Air Base at 12.50 pm.

Upon arrival at the air base, he was greeted by the Philippines’ Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rexlon Gatchalian, who is the minister-in-attendance.

The national anthem of Malaysia, Negaraku, was played, followed by the Philippines’ national anthem, Lupang Hinirang (Chosen Land).

Also present at the air base were Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin.

Anwar will be accorded an official welcome at Malacanang Palace this evening, before making a courtesy call on Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. It will be followed by a bilateral meeting between delegations from the two countries.

The two leaders are slated to hold a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting.

Tomorrow, the prime minister is scheduled to give a public lecture on “30 Years after Asia’s Renaissance: Strategic Takeaways for ASEAN” at the University of the Philippines, the country’s national university established in 1908.

He will also receive an honorary doctorate from the university’s senate and meet with Malaysians in the Philippines.

The prime minister is expected to leave for home later in the evening. -Bernama