ISKANDAR PUTERI: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) today attended the first day of the Johor State Assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail here.

Muhyiddin, who is Gambir assemblyman, arrived at 9.30 am.

The Prime Minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Pagoh and president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), was seated in the same row with two former Johor Menteri Besar namely Datuk Osman Sapian (Bersatu-Kempas) and Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (Bersatu-Bukit Kepong).

Muhyiddin was the 13th Menteri Besar of Johor from 1986 to 1995. He was appointed to the post after winning the Bukit Serampang state seat.

The Perikatan Nasional-led state government has 29 seats in the State Assembly, and Pakatan Harapan the opposition, 27. -Bernama