PM: Azam Baki reappointed due to his satisfactory performance

PUTRAJAYA: The decision to extend the service of Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner is due to his satisfactory performance, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said he had given Azam and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun full authority to carry out their duties.

“From what I see, they have done a satisfactory job. He (Azam) takes action without taking any side,” he told a press conference after chairing the National Economic Action Council meeting here today.

On May 10, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, in a statement, announced the reappointment of Azam as MACC chief commissioner effective May 12.

Mohd Zuki said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to Azam’s appointment, which was made in accordance with subsections 5(1) and (2) of the MACC Act 2009.

Azam was first appointed as MACC chief commissioner on March 9, 2020, replacing Latheefa Beebi Koya. -Bernama