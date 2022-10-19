PM: Big difference between manifesto and Budget 2023

PETALING JAYA: There’s a big difference between Budget 2023 and manifesto, caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) explains.

“The 2023 Budget is real. We have set aside allocations to carry out programmes for the people.

“A manifesto, however, is filled with all sorts of promises.

“All sorts of promises were made (in the past), such as the abolishment of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), the Penang Bridge toll, Felda and Felcra. But have they been abolished?

“So that’s the difference between a budget and a manifesto. For a manifesto, parties can lie anytime, but not the budget,“ NST quoted him as saying.

On the implementation of fiscal plans under Budget 2023, Ismail Sabri said he will leave it to the Rakyat to decide via 15th General Election (GE15).