PM breaks fast, presents donations in Bera

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob broke his fast with Bera residents at the Tengku Abdullah Mosque, Kampung Kuala Triang this evening.

Earlier the Bera Member of Parliament presented cash donations from Yayasan Petronas to 636 recipients from 11 villages namely Kampung Kuala Triang, Kampung Bukit Imam Sulong, Kuala Bera, Bukit Gemuruh, Kampung Chuat, Bukit Rok, Kampung Ibam, Batu Papan, Bohor Bharu, Bukit Serdang and Kampung Tengah Batu Papan, to help the residents prepare for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

After breaking his fast, Ismail Sabri performed Maghrib prayers with the congregants at the mosque.

He returned to his constituency this weekend to meet the people through the ‘Jelajah Semarak Ramadan’ programme which involved the handing over of donations and breaking of fast events.

He also spent time with frontline workers through the ‘Singgah Sahur’ programme at the Bera district police headquarters, Bera fire and rescue station as well as the district’s Civil Defence Force office.-Bernama