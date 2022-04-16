PM breaks fast with Bera residents

BERA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today breaks his fast with a section of Bera residents in Ubudiah Mosque, Felda Purun here.

The Prime Minister who arrived at the mosque at 6.30 pm also presented cash contributions to 631 recipients to lighten their financial burden in preparation for hari raya.

The recipients comprised residents from 10 areas around Bera including Felda Purun, Felda Kepayang, Felda Kumai, Felda Rentam, Felda Sebertak, Felda Tementi. Lubuk Tambangan and Bandar 32.

Ismail Sabri who is also Bera MP, later performed congregational Maghrib prayers at the mosque.

Earlier, he also spent the day in Bera parliamentary constituency to hand over contributions from Yayasan Petronas to the needy in conjunction with “Jelajah Semarak Ramadan’ programme. On the overall, 2,013 people received contributions today while the remaining 2,000 more recipients would get their aid tomorrow.-Bernama