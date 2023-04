PM breaks fast with party leaders, members from Unity Government

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim joined about 1,000 party leaders and members in the Unity Government to break fast at Seri Perdana, the Prime Minister’s official residence, here tonight.

Among leaders and party members present were from Barisan Nasional, DAP, Warisan, MUDA, Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, MCA vice president Datuk Lim Ban Hong and MIC vice president Datuk T Murugiah were also present.

Also present was the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail.

After breaking fast, Anwar spent time to mingle with community members who were also present, before performing the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers.

The Tazkirah Ramadan was presented by Kolej Dar Al-Hikmah president Prof Datuk Dr Muhammad Nur Manuty. -Bernama