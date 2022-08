PETALING JAYA: The tabling of the 2023 national budget in Dewan Rakyat will be brought forward three weeks to October 7.

This was told to the cabinet by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during its meeting today, reported The Star Online.

The Budget was originally scheduled to be tabled on Oct 28.

The Star Online also added that the latest decision is regarded as an indication that the general election will be held soon.