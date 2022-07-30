PM, Cabinet ministers join in ‘Berjalan Teguh Bersama’ programme

PUTRAJAYA: The “Berjalan Teguh Bersama” programme, organised in conjunction with the launch of the 2022 National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, took place in a lively and colourful atmosphere filled with patriotism.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa, along with other members of the Cabinet, also joined more than 15,000 participants in the 2.7 kilometre brisk walk.

The Malaysian Famiy (Keluarga Malaysia), including the participants , began arriving at Dataran Putra as early as 6am, dressed in their sports gear, with majority in red and carrying the national flag to add gaiety to the launch of the National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

Two years ago, the event was held in a virtual and hybrid manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail Sabri arrived at the venue at 7.50 am, and was greeted by Annuar, who is also chairman of the 2022 National Day and Malaysia Day Celebration Main Committee.

Following which, the prime minister joined other cabinet members and the Malaysian Family for a body-stretching exercise, before starting on the brisk walk.

From Dataran Putra, they walked to the first checkpoint, passing the office building of the Ministry of Federal Territories, which has been decorated with the Jalur Gemilang, and on arrival at the intersection of the office of the Ministry of Federal Territories, they were entertained to a “Gema Orang Asal” performance by the Orang Asli Group from Gombak, known as Bah Bola and led by Bah Sali Bah Nap

The Orang Asli group, from the Semai tribe, also performed the catchy song ‘Bah Bola’, as well as other songs, to enliven the “Berjalan Teguh Bersama” programme, with some members of the crowd also danced along.

At 8.37 am, the participants arrived at the Alaf Baru Monument and were greeted with a Infiesta Infobusking performance of Borneo Rhythms by singers Ayin and Tantiana, from the Sabah Pentarama Group.

They sang local Sabahan songs like Original Sabahan, Anak Kampung, Sayang Kinabalu and Sumandak Sabah.

During the walk from the Ministry of Federal Territories to the finishing line at Dataran Putrajaya, the participants of the Berjalan Teguh Bersama were accompanied by the beat of patriotic songs such as Oh, Malaysiaku!, Tanggal 31, Seruan Tentera and Darah Satria, performed by the Setia Perwira Band, from the Immigration Department.

Ismail Sabri, along with the cabinet minister and participants arrived at the finishing line at about 9.30 am and were greeted with performance of Pergendangan Malaysia by the National Academy of Cultural Arts and Heritage.-Bernama