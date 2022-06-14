PM calls on Malaysian families to donate blood

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) today called on members of the Malaysian Family to donate blood so that patients in need of blood supply can be saved and recover fully and quickly.

“Donating blood can save the lives of those in need.

“At the hospitals, doctors and nurses work dedicatedly to ensure that every patient in need of blood will receive sufficient supply to keep them alive.

“Happy Blood Donor Day. Let’s donate blood to save members of Keluarga Malaysia in need,” he posted on Facebook today.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year.-Bernama