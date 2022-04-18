PM calls on Muslims to read the Quran, understand essence

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tonight called on Muslims to read and understand the essence of the Quran so that they will be placed among the pious.

In a Facebook post, Ismail Sabri said the holy month of Ramadan is one of the best times for Muslims to understand the contents of the holy book in living life as a servant of Allah SWT.

“On the 17th day of Ramadan, the first verse of the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad PBUH in the cave of Hira.

“Alhamdulillah, the transition to endemic phase has allowed us the opportunity to ‘tadarus’ (recite Quran verses before Iftar) in mosques,” he said.

The Facebook post was also attached with a Nuzul Al-Quran greetings poster from the prime minister.

Nuzul al-Quran refers to the event where the first verse of the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad on Friday night, 17 Ramadan, in the cave of Hira on his 41st birthday.-Bernama