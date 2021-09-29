PM calls on syariah officers to imbibe 'Malaysian Family' spirit

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix)today urged syariah officers to imbibe the ‘Malaysian Family’ spirit and responsibilities for fair and equitable implementation of Islamic law by placing a high standard in ensuring justice in Islam.

He said although the syariah courts in each state of Malaysia had their own and exclusive jurisdiction, this was no obstacle for the institution to move together in the spirit of the ‘Malaysian Family’.

“The ‘Malaysian Family’ concept introduced by my administration has placed the interest of society at the top.

“The ‘Malaysian Family’ will always compromise, promote understanding, work together for the greater good, avoid destructive conflicts and focus on the goal of equality,“ he said when opening the virtual International Syariah Judiciary Conference (PKA) 2021, here, today.

Ismail Sabri also wants the syariah judges and officers in this country to have a high level of integrity and to always be calm in making a decision or in carrying out their work and responsibilities.

He stressed that they also needed to close ranks and be on the same wavelength with the current leaders to uplift the syariah judicial system in the country.

“The spirit of togetherness and consultation is the pillar of the family principles that I wish for, so let’s together bring this to reality in the syariah legal and judicial institution,” he said.

The prime minister also suggested that the syariah judicial institution continue to be proactive in exploring new and more effective service norms.

These include utilising long-distance communications technology in delivering services by the syariah courts, which is in tandem with the country’s current situation of being in the transition phase of recovery due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two-day PKA 2021 from today is organised by the Malaysia Department of Syariah Judiciary (JKSM) with the cooperation of the Melaka state government, Yayasan Taqwa Wilayah Persekutuan (Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department), Melaka Islamic Religious Department and Melaka Syariah Court.

Besides Malaysian religious officers, the participants are from Singapore, Palestin, Brunei, Indonesia, Maldives, Papua New Guinea, Australia, Yemen and Qatar.-Bernama