PM calls on the people to take care of their health, protect the planet

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today called on the people to take care of their health and protect the planet for the well-being of the future generation.

In conjunction with the 2022 World Health Day today, Ismail Sabri said human beings themselves and the quality of the environment are the main determinants of health.

“Love the earth. The earth is a gift to us. A healthy planet contributes towards clean air, water and food. “Our Planet, Our Health! Happy World Health Day 2022,“ he said on his Facebook today.

The World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. The theme for World Health Day 2022 is ‘Our Planet, Our Health’.-Bernama