PM celebrates Aidilfitri with Keluarga Malaysia in Tokyo

TOKYO: In conjunction with his presence in the capital of Japan, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today held a Hari Raya Aidilfitri with Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) celebration with about 200 guests, including Malaysians living in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The prime minister and wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, greeted the guests and also took pictures with them.

Ismail Sabri is in Tokyo for six days, beginning Monday (May 23), for his maiden official working visit to Japan following his appointment as Malaysia’s prime minister on Aug 21 last year.

On Friday (May 27), Ismail Sabri is scheduled to hold a meeting with his counterpart Fumio Kishida, who assumed the post last October.

Ismail Sabri will also deliver a keynote address at the 27th Nikkei Future of Asia Conference on Thursday (May 26). -Bernama