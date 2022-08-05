PM concerned over rider issue, e-hailing reps to meet two ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Representatives of e-hailing and p-hailing associations will meet the Transport Minister and Human Resource Minister to discuss the issues faced by them.

Political secretary to the Prime Minister, Khaizulnizam Mohamad Zuldin said the meeting with representatives of the two associations with Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong will be held on Monday (Aug 8) in Putrajaya.

“Meanwhile the meeting of e-hailing and p-hailing representatives with the Human Resource Minister will be arranged soon,” he told reporters after a meeting with representatives of Grab Driver Malaysia Association and Persatuan Penghantar P-Hailing Malaysia at a restaurant in Jalan Ampang here today.

According to Khaizulnizam, his meeting with representatives of the two associations today followed the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob expressing concern on the issues faced by the associations.

“I have been instructed by the Prime Minister to meet with p-hailing riders and e-hailing drivers to listen to the problems faced by them.

“The Prime Minister is very concerned about the problems faced by p-hailing riders and e-hailing drivers,” he said.

He said the government is always listening to the problems faced by each member of Keluarga Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Penghantar P-Hailing Malaysia deputy president Abdul Hakim Abdul Rani said the association is unhappy that the delivery charge has been reduced by the service providing company.

Grab Driver Malaysia Association deputy president, Mohd Azril Ahmat hoped government representatives would listen to their grouses before making any decision.

Earlier, the social media posters on '1 Off Day' and 'Food Delivery Blackout on Friday, Aug 5 2022’ was followed by messages to boycott delivery services.-Bernama