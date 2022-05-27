PM congratulates 2022 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards winner

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today congratulated Khalifa Affnan, a teacher from the Keningau Vocational College, Sabah, who has been named the global winner of the 2022 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ismail Sabri said that the entire Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) was proud of the success of Khalifa, who has made Malaysia famous in the field of teaching at the international level.

“I understand that Khalifa is the first teacher in the region to receive this award. Well done and congratulations. Good luck and continue your excellence wherever you are,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, Khalifa’s achievement in initiating a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) project should boost the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia to work hard to succeed in their respective fields.

Khalifa made national history after becoming the first Malaysian teacher to receive the award, and also the first at the regional level, for his achievements in initiating a STEM project.

He was named the winner after beating 7,000 other participants from 113 countries.-Bernama