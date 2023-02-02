PM congratulates Hamidin on being elected as FIFA Council member

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulates the president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin on being elected as one of five Asian Football Confederation (AFC) representatives to the FIFA Council (male) for the 2023-2027 term.

“Congratulations and I hope this appointment will bring a breath of fresh air to national football,” said Anwar in a Facebook post here tonight.

Hamidin, who was previously a member of the AFC Executive Committee, was elected at the 33rd AFC Congress held at the Gulf Convention Centre, in Bahrain, today.

He was elected after garnering 30 votes in a seven-cornered challenge.-Bernama