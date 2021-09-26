PM congratulates Maryam Muzamir

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today congratulated Maryam Muzamir for making the country proud with her success in winning three gold medals at the 6th International Invention, Innovation Competition (iCAN) in Toronto, Canada, last month.

Impressed with the achievements of theYear Five student of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Perempuan Methodist, Kuantan, Pahang, Ismail Sabri said he prayed that Maryam would continue to forge more success in the future.

The prime minister stated this on his social media account today.

Maryam, 11, won the largest innovation and design competition in the North American continent with her creation of animal feed using shrimp shells and snail shells.

She also made her way through the international talk-show circuit when popular television host James Corden praised her for inventing a sustainable livestock feed out of seafood shells.

Maryam not only edged out 600 other contestants from 70 countries at the sixth iCAN competition, but is also the youngest winner in the competition. -Bernama