PM congratulates Michelle Yeoh on Best Actress Oscar win

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh for bagging the Best Actress trophy at the 95th Academy Awards through her performance in the comedy-drama film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Anwar described the achievement of the Ipoh-born actress, who is the first actress of Asian descent to win the prestigious award, as having made the country famous on the international stage.

“Hopefully her achievement will continue to inspire all local artistes and filmmakers. Congratulations and syabas from all Malaysians!” he tweeted today.

Yeoh, 60, defeated four other contenders in the Best Actress category, namely Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle William (The Fabelmans).

Since starring in Hong Kong films in the 1990s, the former beauty queen has also acted in various other movies, including the James Bond movie ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997) and received international acclaim for her role in the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), which earned her a British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nomination.

In January, Yeoh became Malaysia's first-ever Golden Globe award winner when she took home the award for Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy Motion Picture in Los Angeles, the United States for the same movie. -Bernama