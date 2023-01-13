PM congratulates Michelle Yeoh on winning Golden Globe Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh on being the first Malaysian to win the Best Actress award in a musical or comedy film at the 2023 Golden Globes for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ in Los Angeles.

In his Facebook posting, Anwar hoped that Michelle Yeoh’s achievements would inspire local cultural activists and artistes to continue working and nurturing creative and quality talent.

“I applaud cultural icon and actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh on her great achievement in the film industry in winning the trophy for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy.

“Tan Sri Michelle’s great accomplishment in winning the Golden Globe award makes the country and Malaysians especially film buffs very proud,“ he said adding that he would also be watching the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once soon.

The 60-year-old actress made history Tuesday after becoming Malaysia’s first-ever Golden Globe award winner.

Michelle Yeoh beat other nominees including Lesley Manville for the film Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) in the category. -Bernama