PM congratulates Msian students for winning gold at IENA 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated a group of students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (Agama) Kuala Selangor for winning gold at the International Trade Fair, Ideas, Inventions and New Products (IENA) 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany yesterday.

In a posting on his Facebook page today, Prime Minister said he hoped that the team’s achievement would inspire other students to innovate and invent until they succeed.

“Congratulations to the team members comprising Athirah Ahmad Hisshamuddin, Raja Dhia Nazneen Insyirah Raja Mohd Aman Shah, Nur Damia Bisyara Muhammad Imran and Sarah Ardinie Khairul Faizi.

“I was made to understand that this team has defeated 490 teams from 250 schools worldwide in IENA 2022. So well done,” he said.

The Malaysian team also won the Special Award for the Best Overall Innovation Product for the Young Inventors Category ‘Prize of the City of Nuremberg’ in the three-day competition that began on Oct 27.

IENA is the world’s longest-established innovation exhibition of over 70 years that showcases the world’s most significant new inventions and innovations.-Bernama