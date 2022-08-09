PM congratulates Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah for delivering seventh gold in Birmingham

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated the national women’s badminton doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah who clinched the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, today.

The success presented the seventh gold medal to the Malaysian contingent on the last day of the Games after trouncing England’s duo, Chloe Birch-Lauren Smith 21-5, 21-8 in the final at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

“Seventh gold for Malaysia! Six-gold target achieved!,“ said the prime minister in a Twitter post tonight.

Ismail Sabri also congratulated the team manager and coaches as well as the entire Malaysian contingent in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.-Bernama