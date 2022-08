KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has offered prayers and heartiest congratulations to Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in conjunction with Her Majesty’s 62nd birthday today.

The birthday message was posted on his Facebook post.

“My wife (Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin) and I pray that Your Majesty the Queen will continue to be blessed with a long life and good health,” he said.-Bernama