PM congratulates SEA Games medal winners

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today congratulated the national diving squad which as of yesterday had won four gold medals as well as one silver and bronze medal at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In a post on his official Facebook page, he said the achievement was a good start for the national athletes at the Vietnam SEA Games.

“Congratulations to diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri who won Malaysia’s first gold medal, followed by Ooi Tze Liang, Chew Yi Wei, Ng Yan Yee and Ong Ker Ying. The silver medal was won by Kimberly Bong and the bronze by Bertrand Rhodict.

“This success is the result of their hard work and strong fighting spirit to put Malaysia on the world map,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri also wished good luck to all athletes who participated in the sporting event.

“I am confident that with this good start, we will be able to achieve the target of 36 gold medals,“ he said.

Malaysia bagged its first gold medal of 31st SEA Games through Nur Dhabitah in women's 1m individual springboard, with Kimberly taking silver.

Yi Wei-Tze Liang won the second gold medal after emerging tops in the men’s 3m springboard synchronised.

Yesterday, Tze Liang bagged Malaysia's third gold medal after topping the men's 1m springboard final, with Bertrand taking bronze while Yan Yee-Ker Ying took gold in women’s synchronished 3m springboard event.-Bernama