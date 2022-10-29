PM congratulates Socso CEO on being elected as President of ISSA

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated Social Security Organisation (Socso) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed (pix) on being elected as president of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) from 2023 to 2025.

He said the feat was very meaningful to all Malaysians as it proved the world’s trust in Malaysian leadership in the social security field.

“Malaysia on the world stage!...Well done and good job!,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

Socso in a statement today informed that Malaysia received international recognition at the ISSA General Assembly held during the 2022 World Social Security Forum (WSSF) in Morocco, recently.

Kuala Lumpur was also named as the host for the ISSA General Assembly, as well as the seventh WSSF to be held in 2025.

The WSSF summit takes place every three years bringing together ministers, senior officials, practitioners and experts in the field of social security from member countries to debate current issues and share experiences, knowledge and best practices.-Bernama