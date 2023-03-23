PM congratulates Sultan Ibrahim on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on the occasion of his official birthday today.

The birthday message was posted on Anwar’s Facebook page.

“I pray to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala that Tuanku and Permaisuri (Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah) as well as the whole royal family members will always be filled with blessings and guidance, and will always be healthy, prosperous and full of sovereignty.

“May His Majesty continue to rule Johor Darul Ta’zim fairly and justly,” he wrote.

Anwar said he and the people would continue to pledge their allegiance and undivided loyalty to Sultan Ibrahim. -Bernama