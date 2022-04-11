PM congratulates Sultan Nazrin on birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today congratulated the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah on the occasion of his official birthday today.

The birthday message was posted on his Facebook post.

“May Allah SWT bless His Majesty with long life and good health to continue ruling the state and the people

“Long Live Tuanku,” he wrote.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali leads a list of 212 recipients of awards, and medals in conjunction with Sultan Nazrin Shah’s 66th birthday today.-Bernama