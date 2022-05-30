PM conveys Pesta Kaamatan greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today conveyed Pesta Kaamatan greetings to Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) members who celebrated the festival.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ismail Sabri said harmonious Malaysia with racial and cultural diversity, celebrates ethnic festivals in a prosperous country.

“May this celebration bring gratitude, blessings and success to all.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan,” he said.

The Kaamatan Festival which is also known as the Harvest Festival is celebrated by the Kadazandusun community in Sabah today and tomorrow as a sign of gratitude at the end of the harvest season.-Bernama