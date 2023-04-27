PM, Defence Minister extend financial assistance to fire victims in Rembau

REMBAU: A family in Kampung Tanjung, Gadong, here received financial assistance from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan after their 80-year-old ancestral house was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

The aid was presented by Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin and Defence Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ton Zalani Mat Darus to Abd Rahaman Che Teh, 73, who was represented by his 35-year-old son, Muhammad Al-Hafis.

Shamsul said both the leaders sympathised with the ordeal that befell the family when the ancestral house occupied by Abd Rahaman and 13 of his family members, including his grandchildren, caught fire during the Aidilfitri celebration.

“Datuk Ton Zalani and I came here today, on behalf of the prime minister and the defence minister, to present this financial aid to ease the burden of the family,” he told reporters when met at the Kampung Tanjung, Gadong today.

It was reported that the house was 90 per cent destroyed in a fire broke out at around 7.30 pm. -Bernama