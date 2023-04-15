PM: DigitalBridge expected to invest more than RM4b in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: Global-scale digital infrastructure firm DigitalBridge Group is expected to start investing more than RM4 billion in Malaysia’s infrastructure sector by the end of 2023, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said DigitalBridge is a digital infrastructure company that invests in data centres, telecommunication towers and fibre-optic networks.

“According to a Knight Frank white paper, Malaysia’s digital infrastructure growth is the fastest (among five emerging markets in Southeast Asia) with 113 megawatts of take-up just in 2022, or four times that of Thailand,” he shared in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said he recently received an honorable visit from a DigitalBridge delegation.

The Prime Minisrer also said that he would remain committed and stress the importance of ensuring a clean and conducive ecosystem to facilitate businesses and investments into the country.

“(This is) part of our efforts to drive economic growth for the people’s well-being. #MalaysiaMADANI,” he added. -Bernama